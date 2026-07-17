Hub Group, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Result of Erroneous Financial Statements and approximately 31% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until August 28, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub" or the "Company") (NasdaqGS: HUBG), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's securities between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

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What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Hub as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hubg/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 28, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

Hub Group and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 5, 2026, the Company disclosed that its financial statements and reports for the first three quarters of 2025 should not be relied upon due to "an error that resulted in the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable in the first nine months of 2025" and that it planned to restate the statements. On this news, the price of Hub Group shares fell approximately 18%, from $51.33 per share on February 5, 2026 to $41.96 on February 6, 2026.

Then, on May 12, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had "identified certain transactions that were prematurely or incorrectly recognized or not adequately supported," causing its 2023 and 2024 annual reports filed with the SEC to be "materially misstated," such that they should no longer be relied upon, and "expect[ed] to conclude that it did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting for each of the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023." On this news, the price of Hub Group shares fell an additional 13%, from $41.86 per share at close on May 11, 2026 to $36.62 on May 12, 2026.

The case is Lawler v. Hub Group, Inc., et al, 26-cv-07596.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

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To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC