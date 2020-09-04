HUB International Acquires Assets Of Louisiana-Based The Employee Benefit Corporation And Hollis Companies, L.L.C.

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hollis Companies, L.L.C. (Hollis Companies) and The Employee Benefits Corporation (TEBC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Metairie, Louisiana, TEBC and Hollis Companies are an employee benefits consulting firm providing benefits solutions, workplace-wellness plans and guidance on compliance issues to clients.

"Hollis Companies and TEBC are great additions to Hub. They create even greater potential in the markets we serve," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "Their expertise and existing relationships in the New Orleans marketplace will enhance our benefits practice and further deepen our footprint in this area."

Michael Hollis, President and CEO of TEBC and Hollis Companies, will join Hub Gulf South, and report to Mr. Norris.

"We are thrilled to be joining Hub and to work alongside an extraordinary group of highly committed and talented professionals," said Mr. Hollis. "We are keen to grow our capabilities and services for our clients with Hub and look forward to bringing our team of professionals over to Hub."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.



About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

