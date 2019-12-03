Hub International Acquires California-Based HMBD Insurance Services, Inc.

CHICAGO, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired Hamman--Miller--Beauchamp--Deeble, Inc. d/b/a HMBD Insurance Services, Inc. (HMBD). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Long Beach, California, HMBD is a full service insurance agency, providing multi-line insurance solutions, including personal, commercial and employee benefits products, for their clients. Its focus on various industries, such as construction, healthcare (dental professional liability), and transportation (railroads), supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"I am pleased to welcome the HMBD team to Hub," said Andrew Forchelli, Hub's Los Angeles Regional Leader and President of Entertainment & Sports practice. "HMBD is a solid fit with our growth strategy with proven specialized capabilities in key industries that will expand the scope of our insurance solutions. They will be a huge asset to our clients in the region."

HMBD leadership Dan Roddy, President, and Vice Presidents Todd Miller, Travis England, Jay Semaan and Glenn Agoncillo, will join Hub California.

"Hub's top-tier reputation in the industry, their breadth of services and commitment to the community and growth are just some of the reasons why we're excited about joining the firm," said Mr. Roddy. "We will be well-positioned to provide total insurance and risk management solutions for all our clients' needs."

