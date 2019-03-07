Hub International Acquires Maryland-Based The Insurance Exchange, Inc.

CHICAGO, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired The Insurance Exchange, Inc. (The Insurance Exchange). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, The Insurance Exchange is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Mid-Atlantic region and provides innovative solutions in the following areas: employee benefits consulting, commercial property & casualty, loss control, bonding, risk management, personal umbrella, home & auto insurance, retirement plan services, wealth management and international insurance.

"With The Insurance Exchange, we are able to expand our services and expertise, and we're excited to leverage their retirement experience, providing our clients with comprehensive insurance solutions and resources," said Charles Brophy, Hub's U.S. East Regional President. "Our continued growth will allow us to stay ahead of the curve in meeting our clients' needs."

Joseph Brown, President and CEO of The Insurance Exchange, will join Hub Mid-Atlantic and report to Mr. Brophy.

"Joining Hub will help us elevate our services to clients and grow our expertise – all while staying true to doing what's best for our clients," said Mr. Brown. "We look forward to continuing to build an exceptional client experience."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

