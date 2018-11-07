Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Alberta-Based Kuokoa Enterprises Inc.

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Kuokoa Enterprises Inc. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Kuokoa Enterprises specializes in commercial lines insurance solutions. Owner of Kuokoa Enterprises, Dave Douglas, will join Hub Barton.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

