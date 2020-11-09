HUB International Acquires The Assets Of Florida-Based Leading Edge Benefit Advisors, LLC And Affiliates

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Leading Edge Benefit Advisors, LLC, Raimey, Corp., Leading Edge Human Resource Services, LLC, Leading Edge Companies, LLC, Leading Edge Financial Group, LLC, Leading Edge Retirement Plan Advisors, LLC and Leading Edge Wealth Advisors, LLC (collectively, Leading Edge). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Fort Myers, Florida, Leading Edge specializes in employee benefits and retirement planning and wealth management solutions. Donald C. Raimey, Jr., founder and managing member of Leading Edge, and Kerri Sisson, Leading Edge's Managing Partner, will continue to support the business and its clients and report to Scott Millson, President, Employee Benefits, HUB Florida.

"Leading Edge strengthens Hub's depth and expertise with employee benefit and retirement services in Florida and expands our talent to an important part of our state," stated Chris Gardner, Chief Executive Officer for HUB Florida.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

