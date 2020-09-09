Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Louisiana-Based Todd & Associates, LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Todd & Associates, LLC (Todd & Associates). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Todd & Associates is an independently owned agency with more than 100 years of combined experience in the insurance industry. Todd & Associates provides innovative solutions tailored to their clients' specific risk needs, including medical professional liability insurance. This expertise in healthcare supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

"The addition of Todd & Associates to our region broadens our services and brings valuable expertise, particularly in medical malpractice, to help us provide the best possible service and innovative solutions to clients," said Shaun Norris, President of Hub Gulf South. "This strategic move creates a presence for Hub in the Lake Charles marketplace and expands our footprint across the Gulf South."

Louis Todd, owner of Todd & Associates, along with his team, will join Hub Gulf South and report to Mr. Norris.

"We look forward to joining Hub and becoming a part of their team," said Mr. Todd. "We could not be more excited about expanding the scope of services and expertise Hub can offer our clients."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

