Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Missouri-Based Truss, LLC

CHICAGO, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Truss, LLC (Truss). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, Truss has more than 40 years of commercial insurance expertise in the construction, transportation and healthcare industries, as well as expertise in employee benefits, risk management, surety bonds, and HR solutions. Truss is ranked one of the top privately-owned insurance agencies by the Kansas City Business Journal. Truss brings experience in key industries and supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening Hub's existing capabilities.

"We're excited to partner with the Truss team," said Stuart DeSelms, President of Hub Mid-America. "They have an entrepreneurial attitude and a fresh perspective, and their capabilities will help expand our services in the Mid-America region."

Paul Cohen, Vice President of Truss, has been named Area President for Kansas City and will report to Mr. DeSelms. Mr. Cohen has been an instrumental sales leader at Truss since 2005.

"We are honored to join Hub, one of the most successful insurance brokerage firms in the country," said Mr. Cohen. "This partnership brings immediate value to our current clients and presents exciting opportunities for future growth in Kansas City."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

