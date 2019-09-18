Hub International Acquires The Assets Of New York-Based Epic Retirement Services Consulting, LLC

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of EPIC Retirement Services Consulting, LLC (EPIC). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in New York City, New York, EPIC is an independent investment consulting firm specializing in 401(k), 403(b) and pension plans. EPIC has been offering customized retirement plan solutions and services to plan sponsors as well as employee education to plan participants since their inception in 1999. EPIC has been named PLANSPONSOR's Small Team Retirement Plan Advisor Finalist of the Year in 2017 and NAPA's Top DC Advisor Teams in 2018. Additionally, Eva Kalivas, Co-Founder of EPIC, was named as one of NAPA's Top Women Advisors in the Captain category in 2017 and 2018.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement planning services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for clients. Hub's elite team of retirement plan advisors provides unbiased guidance and support focused on fiduciary risk management, plan optimization and helping more American workers better prepare for retirement.

"We're excited to have Eva and her team join the Hub family," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "Eva's dedication to her clients is a great match for Hub, and we particularly like how EPIC measures their success by measuring their client's, and their participant's success. We look forward to this partnership and value EPIC's expertise in the Retirement Plan industry."

"Hub's commitment to the retirement plan arena will provide support and resources to EPIC that will enhance the client and participant experience," said Ms. Kalivas. "In addition, new plan advising and financial wellness tools and technology will help propel us forward even further as leaders in the Retirement Plan industry." The entire EPIC team will be joining Hub.

Ms. Kalivas will join Hub Northeast working with Mr. Reich and collaborating heavily with Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.



About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.



About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.



Investment advice offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP) a registered investment advisor. GRP and EPIC Retirement Services Consulting, a division of HUB International Northeast Limited, are affiliated companies.

