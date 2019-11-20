HUB International Acquires The Assets Of New York-Based JW Retirement Group

CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired a brokerage services and investment advisory book of business from William Peragine III, AIF® and John Biondo CRPS previously dba together as The JW Retirement Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based on Long Island, New York, Mr. Peragine and Mr. Biondo are nationally recognized leaders and winners of multiple plan advisor awards. They provide services to corporate retirement plans and wealth management clients using their customized and client centric approach.

"Both Bill and John's depth of knowledge and the loyalty they have been able to foster with their clients will make them great additions to the Hub family," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

Mr. Peragine and Mr. Biondo will join Hub Northeast, working with Mr. Reich and collaborating heavily with Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast.

"We're extremely excited to join the team. Hub's dedicated commitment to employee benefits fits well with our mission." said Mr. Peragine. "The Hub team has already started to embrace and work with us." Mr. Biondo added: "We see this as a tremendous opportunity to expand our business and drive growth, bringing the experience and knowledge we have gained over the past 27 years to more American workers planning for their retirement."

This move continues to strengthen Hub's retirement and investment planning services with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for clients. Hub's team of retirement plan advisors provides unbiased guidance and support focused on fiduciary risk management, plan optimization and helping more American workers better prepare for retirement.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion* in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

*As of 12/31/2018

John Biondo offers Securities through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Global Retirement Partners (GRP), a registered investment advisor. Global Retirement Partners and HUB International, are separate entities and unaffiliated with LPL Financial.

