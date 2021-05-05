Hub International Acquires The Assets Of One Of The Largest Insurance And Financial Brokerages In The Pacific-Northwest, Washington-Based Conover Insurance Services, LLC

CHICAGO, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Conover Insurance Services, LLC and certain of its affiliates (Conover), one of the largest insurance and financial brokerages in the Pacific-Northwest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington with additional locations in Pasco, Prosser, Vancouver and Yakima, Washington; and Chico, California, Conover is a locally owned, independent firm with nearly 100 employees providing commercial insurance, personal lines and high net worth/mass affluent insurance solutions, surety and bonding, employee benefits, retirement and life insurance. Conover specializes in various industries, including agriculture, construction, transportation and tribal, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Conover is well-regarded in the insurance and business communities in the region and will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Andy Prill, President and CEO of Hub Northwest. "We are very excited they are joining Hub, and their collective knowledge and experience will serve our clients well as we continue to expand our services."

Brad Green, CEO of Conover, Connie Morrow, COO, Kerri Record, Senior Vice President, and rest of the Conover team will join Hub Northwest.

"From our first meeting with Hub, we knew they would be the ideal partners to build on our service offerings in the region," said Mr. Green. "Hub's dedication to service excellence, entrepreneurial spirit and collaboration are in perfect alignment with our core values. Joining Hub begins a bright new chapter for Conover, and we look forward to sharing our expertise and experience to benefit both our clients and employees."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

