Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Tennessee-Based The Barnett Group

Today, The Barnett Group has affiliations with more than 80 insurance carriers and third-party administrators, allowing the firm to offer companies a broad array of employee benefit plans. The Barnett Group can tailor the right solutions for individuals, small companies or large corporations.

"Joining Hub allows us to leverage the resources of one of the largest insurance brokers and further build on our commitment to customer service," said Ed Barnett, Founder and President of The Barnett Group. "We are extremely pleased with the opportunity for growth and to be a part of a company that shares our culture and commitment to clients' success. The Barnett Group staff will continue to service our clients, who will receive on an ongoing basis, customized guidance and best-in-class service, as well as a more robust suite of retirement and benefit solutions."

The Barnett Group will join Hub Gulf South, headed by President, Steve Terry, and will continue to operate under the leadership of Ed Barnett.

"We're excited for The Barnett Group to join and strengthen our Hub Gulf South benefits operations," said Terry. "Together, we will benefit all of Hub Gulf South's clients. We continue to expand organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions. Continued investments in operational efficiencies, distribution and most importantly, client service, will ensure our ability to deliver customized solutions to our customers."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited (Hub) is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. From offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com .

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-acquires-the-assets-of-tennessee-based-the-barnett-group-300644481.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

