Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Virginia-Based Washington Financial Group

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Wash Financial, L.L.C., d/b/a Washington Financial Group (WFG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, led by CEO Joe DeNoyior and President Jeff Hamblen, WFG is a nationally recognized, award-winning leader providing innovative employer plan and wealth management services. Most recently named one of PLANSPONSOR's Top 100 Retirement Plan Advisers in 2018 and Retirement Plan Adviser of the Year in the Small Team category in 2017, WFG demonstrates a commitment to excellence for their plan sponsor clients and their employees.

Hub continues to strengthen its retirement planning services and benefits with the addition of talent and resources to develop more comprehensive solutions for clients. Hub's team of retirement plan advisors provides unbiased guidance and support focused on fiduciary risk management, plan optimization and helping more American workers better prepare for retirement.

"Our vast network of clients is asking for help, not only with managing the plans, but also helping their employees reach better outcomes," said David Reich, National President, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth. "WFG has demonstrated leadership and a commitment to excellence in driving better solutions not just for employers, but for hard-working employees as well. Joe, Jeff and their team are a great fit for Hub. They truly are leaders in the space."

"We are excited to be part of the Hub team given their expertise, resources and technology to help our clients pursue their financial objectives, coupled with a commitment to provide an unsurpassed level of proactive service to each of our clients," said Mr. DeNoyior. "Joining Hub enhances our service model while we continue to utilize proven best practices for retirement plan consulting and wealth management."

Mr. DeNoyior will join Hub Mid-Atlantic, working with Mr. Reich and collaborating heavily with Charles Brophy, Hub President and CEO, Regional President, U.S. East.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. With more than 100 advisors, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth manages over $38 billion in assets and services. Learn more about Hub's retirement plans solutions.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Global Retirement Partners, LLC (GRP), a registered investment advisor. GRP, Washington Financial Group, a division of HUB International Mid-Atlantic Inc., and HUB International are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

