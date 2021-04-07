Hub International Acquires The Assets Of Wyoming's Largest Independently Owned Insurance Agency - Wyoming Financial Insurance

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Wyoming Financial Insurance (WYFI), the largest independently owned insurance agency in Wyoming. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With nearly a dozen offices throughout Wyoming, WYFI provides commercial insurance, personal lines and high net worth/mass affluent insurance solutions, employee benefits and surety bonds. WYFI specializes in various industries, including construction, healthcare, hospitality and transportation, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are bringing together two elite firms in the state of Wyoming to provide the highest level of expertise and local market support to all clients," said Rene LeVeaux, President of Hub Mountain. "We are committed to our continued growth in the region to benefit our combined clients."

Art Hansen, President of Wyoming Financial, Mike Kretzer, CFO, and Bob Moberly, CEO, will not be joining HUB to spend more time on other ventures. The rest of the Wyoming Financial team will join Hub Mountain.

"We recognized a strong strategic alignment with Hub regarding vision, entrepreneurial culture and expertise," said Mr. Hansen. "This partnership will help realize the value of the WYFI team's life work, continue our upward trajectory and leverage the experience, depth and breadth of resources from both firms to deliver exceptional service to clients in Wyoming."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com .

