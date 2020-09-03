Hub International Acquires The Insurance Brokerage Assets Of Maryland-based Rockville Insurance Agency, Inc. And Jeffrey Preston Zepp

CHICAGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of Rockville Insurance Agency, Inc. (Rockville Insurance) and Jeffrey Preston Zepp (Zepp). Terms of the transactions were not disclosed. The principal of Rockville Insurance, David Kushner (Kushner), and Zepp were each previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and are now joining Hub as they recently transitioned to independent brokers.

Both Rockville Insurance and Zepp provide personal and commercial insurance solutions, including home, auto, life and business. The agencies are based in the following cities in Maryland, respectively: Gaithersburg and Ellicott City.

These additions will complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions. Since last year, Hub has added 17 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents that became independent.

Kushner and Jeffrey Preston Zepp, and their employees, will be joining Hub Mid-Atlantic, and will report to Norman Breitenbach, President of the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

