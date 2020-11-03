Hub International Acquires The Insurance Brokerage Assets Of Virginia-Based The Olson Insurance Agency LLC And Insure All, LLC

CHICAGO, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage assets of The Olson Insurance Agency LLC (The Olson Agency) and Insure All, LLC (Insure All). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The owner of The Olson Agency and Insure All, Max Olson and Michael Forney, respectively, were each previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company's (Nationwide) exclusive distribution model and recently transitioned to independent brokers.

Both The Olson Agency and Insure All provide personal and commercial insurance services, including home, auto, life and business. The agencies are based in the following cities in Virginia: The Olson Agency in Springfield, Arlington and Woodbridge; and Insure All in Stanley.

These additions continue to complement and strengthen Hub's personal insurance solutions. Since 2019, Hub has added 21 agencies that were previously exclusive Nationwide agents and subsequently became independent.

Mr. Olson and the employees of The Olson Agency and Insure All, LLC, will be joining Hub Mid-Atlantic, and will report to Norman Breitenbach, President of the region.

