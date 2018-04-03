Hub International Acquires The Shares Of Ontario-Based The Benefits Company, Inc.

"The addition of TBC will greatly strengthen our retirement and benefits operations in Ontario," said Greg Belton, Executive Chairman of Hub Ontario. "This partnership will benefit all of Hub Ontario's clients and ensure client satisfaction is measured by both companies' high level of service, continuous development of innovative concepts, and the relentless pursuit for the best solutions."

TBC will join Hub Ontario, and Rob Tamblyn, President of TBC, will report to Belton.

"Joining Hub allows TBC to leverage the resources of one of North America's largest insurance brokers and enhance our dedication to exceptional, consistent client services," said Tamblyn. "By granting us access to Hub's robust suite of benefit solutions, we'll offer clients even more opportunities through additional products combined with our superior customer service and effective planning."

