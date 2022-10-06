HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES RETIREMENT CONSULTING SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE INSURANCE BROKERAGE AND INVESTMENT ADVISORY BUSINESSES OF QUINTES IN CALIFORNIA

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the insurance brokerage and investment advisory businesses of Quintes Financial Services, LLC and Quintes Administrative and Insurance Services, Inc. (together, Quintes). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Northern California, Quintes provides innovative and cost-effective retirement planning and wealth management services. Quintes designs, implements and manages a wide range of qualified retirement plans including 401(k), 403(b) and 457(b) plans, and defined benefit and cash balance plans.

Mark Laughton, Vice President, and the Quintes insurance brokerage and investment advisory team will join Hub Central & Northern California.

"The Quintes team brings a talented and robust team of professionals focusing on all aspects of retirement plan and wealth management that will be a great addition to Hub and our clients," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Wealth Management.

"We are excited to add the energy and skills that Mark Laughton and his team will bring to Hub," added Darren Caesar, President of Hub Central & Northern California.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited