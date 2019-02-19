HUB International Gulf South Partners with MORE Health to Offer Global Access to Medical Second Opinions

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A collaboration between HUB International Gulf South and MORE Health, a medical second opinion and collaborative diagnosis service, now offers an indispensable medical opportunity for client companies enrolled in HUB International Gulf South's medical plans.

Employees of these companies can now receive easy access to a second opinion when making decisions regarding serious, life-changing illnesses. MORE Health connects the patient's attending doctors with one of their Physician Specialists to jointly develop a comprehensive collaborative diagnosis together with the optimum treatment plan.

"Through this exclusive agreement, HUB International Gulf South is pleased to offer the peace of mind a second opinion brings to the many employees of our client companies in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee," said Shaun Norris, President of HUB International's Gulf South Region.

"Not just a second opinion service, MORE Health offers a collaborative approach to diagnosis to deliver the most effective treatment plan possible," adds MORE Health's Regional Vice President Fabian Carrillo. "Patients don't have to worry about interpreting multiple diagnoses, or sorting through competing treatment strategies, which provides peace of mind in critical situations. Sensitive to the need for a speedy resolution, MORE Health guarantees delivery of this service within five business days of receiving the relevant medical records."

"MORE Health ensures that patients have the correct diagnosis, minimizing any chance of error, and allows them to understand the best possible treatment options before making a decision on the best path forward, giving patients the peace of mind they so desperately need," Carrillo added.

About HUB International:

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing Property & Casualty, Life & Health, Employee Benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 11,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most, by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

About HUB Gulf South:

Based in Metairie, LA, the Gulf South Region of HUB International operates 14 offices across a five-state footprint that includes Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia. Combined, the territory places over $1B in premiums and manages in excess of $100mm in revenues. The platform agency traces its roots back to 1965 as the Rosenthal Agency.

About MORE Health:

MORE Health, a global digital healthcare company, provides patients with access to the best physicians in the world when needed the most: when faced with a critical, potentially life-changing illness. We put the patient at the center of the process – empowering them to make informed decisions regarding their own healthcare. Offering all of the benefits of a second opinion, we ensure that the attending doctor and our expert physician specialist are aligned by jointly developing a diagnosis and treatment plan on our proprietary, cloud-based and HIPAA-compliant Physician Collaboration Platform, thus minimizing errors while resolving potential conflicts regarding the diagnosis and treatment plan development. Learn more at www.morehealth.com

