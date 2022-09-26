HUB INTERNATIONAL INTRODUCES HUB HOSPITALITY BENEFITS CAPTIVE FOR HOSPITALITY EMPLOYERS

Captive to Help Control Healthcare Spend and Offer Competitive Benefits to Attract and Retain Employees

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today the launch of HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive to help hospitality employers in the U.S., and those with cross-border operations in Canada, manage their benefits costs and offer a more comprehensive health and wellness plan to help attract and retain employees.

"We're excited to offer the HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive to hospitality employers who want to offer personalized benefits to their employees while gaining control over their healthcare expenses," said Kim Gore, HUB North American Hospitality Specialty Practice Leader. "A strong benefits strategy helps create more engaged hospitality employees, which can improve the overall customer service experience."

HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive is intended for hospitality employers with stable claims experience, a predictable cash flow and over 75 covered employees. The self-insured program is available to hospitality businesses in the U.S. and those with cross-border operations that extend into Canada.

While controlling costs, HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive enables employers to customize their health benefits program and offer the benefits that matter most to employees, including medical and pharmacy benefits, third-party administrator, health network access and more. Captive membership provides affordable stop-loss protection against the high cost of ongoing and catastrophic claims, and integrated cost management through data-driven intelligence on medical and pharmacy.

With HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its hospitality clients' risks and insurance needs. For more information on HUB Hospitality Benefits Captive Insurance, click here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

