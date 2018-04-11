Hub International Introduces New Umbrella/Excess Risk Purchasing Group Insurance Program For The Commercial Real Estate And Hospitality Industries

"Umbrella/Excess liability insurance is important for any company looking to protect itself from catastrophic and unforeseen events," said Chip Stuart, Practice Leader & Chief Sales Officer for HUB's National Real Estate Practice. "However, our clients are now better served with HUB coordinating their insurance-buying decisions directly with carriers as we offer frontline client service, negotiated renewals and predetermined premiums. Additionally, they can benefit from our risk services resources and team to improve their risk profile to lower costs."

As part of HUB's recently announced Specialty Practices, SHIELD is one of the first examples of the company's tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its commercial real estate and hospitality clients' risks.

SHIELD will provide broad umbrella coverage, per location aggregates and limits up to $100,000,000, with no shared limits for commercial real estate businesses such as offices, warehouses, light industrial and retail properties as well as limited use hotels and mixed use space. SHIELD will also include additional risk services for HUB commercial real estate and hospitality clients including:

Fire protection impairment , hot work programs design, and monitoring

hot work programs design, and monitoring Water damage prevention and mitigation

Security and protection systems evaluations

Slip and fall preventions

Life safety evaluations

Safety program review and development

Audit and inspection processes

Claim reporting and advocacy

Real property replacement cost valuations

"Given the problems of growing loss severity, less insurance availability, and increasing premiums, HUB recognized an opportunity to better serve our clients by offering this proprietary product nationwide through multiple carriers rated 'A+, XV' or better by A.M. Best," said Tom Delark, Chief Marketing Officer of HUB's National Real Estate Practice. "We're thrilled to bring this proprietary solution to our clients and look forward to continuing our quest to develop solutions that best manage our commercial real estate clients' risks."

HUB collaborated with Sompo Global Risk Solutions, a business within Sompo International which offers comprehensive multiline insurance coverages targeted at select industry verticals and client segments. Sompo's underwriting capabilities and depth of experience within these industries helped to establish SHIELD's best-in-class coverage and service offerings.

