HUB International Mountain States Proudly Welcomes Scott Jones as Executive Vice President of Employee Benefits Sales

HUB International Mountain States is thrilled to announce the appointment of Scott Jones as the new Executive Vice President of Employee Benefits Sales. With his extensive experience and expertise, Scott is poised to make a significant impact in the employee benefits industry.

Bringing a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record, Scott's leadership in prior Employee Benefits sales groups as a high-level executive has garnered tremendous success. His comprehensive understanding of both the carrier and brokerage sides of the industry positions him as a well-rounded and accomplished professional.

Scott's commitment to continued education is evident through his Certified Employee Benefits Specialist Designation from the Wharton School of Business. This credential showcases his dedication to staying at the forefront of industry trends, ensuring that our team remains ahead of the curve.

In addition to his professional achievements, Scott's entrepreneurial spirit shines through his involvement in multiple small businesses within his family. Hyde Perk Coffee, 44 East Boutique (Meridian), and All-In Wrestling are just a few examples of his ventures, reflecting his ability to navigate the challenges of building and managing successful businesses.

Beyond his professional pursuits, Scott is passionate about making a positive impact within his community. His involvement with organizations such as the Ronald McDonald House and the Cambia Health Foundation exemplifies his dedication to improving the lives of others. Scott also actively supports the Boise Metro Chamber and the Health Underwriters Association, furthering his contributions to the business community.

Please join us in extending a warm, wholehearted welcome to Scott Jones as he joins HUB International Mountain States. Together, we look forward to accomplishing great things for our highly valued clients.

About HUB International Mountain States:

We advise businesses and individuals, offering tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy. Our experts in risk, insurance, employee benefits, retirement, and wealth management bring clarity to an ever-changing world, so you're ready for tomorrow.

