HUB International Names Rob Petree as Senior Vice President, Employee Benefits in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of HUB International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage, risk advisory and employee benefits firm, announced that Rob Petree has joined HUB International as Vice President of the Employee Benefits practice. His primary role with HUB will be the design, placement and maintenance of competitive healthcare programs and human-resource solutions for mid-market and large companies.

Rob Petree

Mr. Petree has over 20 years of experience in providing employers with creative strategic approaches and funding alternatives to their employee benefits packages. He believes "that all employers have a unique situation." This understanding drives his commitment to dig deep into a client's business to craft solutions that are beneficial to both the employer and their employees.

Rob McVicar, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager for HUB Sacramento said "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Petree to our strong Employee Benefits team. We believe that Mr. Petree's client first philosophy will be a great addition to our growing team and the Sacramento business community."

Mr. Petree said of his decision to join HUB International: "I wanted to work a firm that had a strong local employee benefits practice as well as a robust, local Property & Casualty presence. The demands employers face in the human resources and benefits departments are ever increasing. I believe that HUB's services fit the needs of employers and all my clients. While Hub is a large, international brokerage firm, they have been able to scale the business and still retain accessibility. The culture is amazing."

Chip Stuart, Chief Sales Officer for HUB California said "Rob's clients value his passion to provide education and consultation for their insurance needs rather than limiting their choices." When one local non-profit client was asked why she chose to work with Rob, her response was, "I have been an HR director and consultant for 25 years and I learned more from you about benefits and our situation than I have ever learned working with any broker."

Mr. Petree is a graduate of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agribusiness Marketing. When he is not servicing his clients, Rob spends his time working with his wife on their family winery known as Petree Cellars. Rob has been married to his wife Felicia for 26 years and together they have three children.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Hub International Limited is a leading global insurance brokerage that provides property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services from offices located throughout North America. Hub California is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub International Limited. For more information, please visit hubinternational.com.

Media Contact:

Robert J. McVicar

Executive Vice President,

HUB International Insurance Services, Inc.

3636 American River Drive Suite 200

Sacramento, CA 95868

Business Phone: (916) 480-4138

SOURCE HUB International

Related Links

http://hubinternational.com

