HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS CAPABILITIES FOR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WITH RED ROCK FINANCIAL

CHICAGO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Red Rock Financial, Inc. (Red Rock Financial). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Red Rock Financial has been providing specialty insurance products and services to financial institutions nationwide since 2004. Their industry focus and deep expertise in this area supports Hub's Financial Institutions Specialty practice by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"We are proud of the business we have built in the financial institution marketplace and appreciate the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us for so many years," said Jeff Stuepfert, President of Red Rock Financial. "Hub gives us the size, scope, and additional resources of being part of a larger specialty focused organization. By joining forces, we will be able to offer our clients an expanded range of products and services, while still providing the same level of expertise and customer service that they have come to expect from us."

Red Rock Financial will join Hub Financial Services, Hub's banking financial institution division. The acquisition is part of Hub's growth strategy to expand its presence in the banking financial institutions space.

"We are thrilled to welcome the specialty financial institution practice of Red Rock Financial to Hub Financial Services," said Scott Eckerty, President of Hub Financial Services. "We've had a long and collaborative relationship with Red Rock Financial. Their expertise in providing insurance solutions for financial institutions will enhance our capabilities and enable us to provide a high level of service to our clients in this market."

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit Hub Media Center.

