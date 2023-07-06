HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS INSURANCE AND RISK CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF INSURANCE PARTNERS, LLC D/B/A FRINELL RISK ADVISORS IN OREGON

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Insurance Partners, LLC d/b/a Frinell Risk Advisors (Frinell Risk Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Lake Oswego, Oregon, Frinell Risk Advisors is an independently owned and locally operated insurance agency specializing in commercial and personal insurance and risk management services. Mark Frinell, Managing Advisor, and the Frinell Risk Advisors team will join Hub Northwest.

Frinell Risk Advisors will be referred to as Frinell Risk Advisors, a Hub International company.

Frinell Risk Advisors was represented by the consulting firm Dowling Hales for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

[email protected]com

SOURCE Hub International Limited