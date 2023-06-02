HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS P&C AND LIFE INSURANCE CAPABILITIES WITH THE ADDITION OF ALBERTO DEL RIO, FSCP IN PUERTO RICO

CHICAGO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has hired P&C, life and disability insurance specialist Alberto Del Rio and acquired his book of business.

Based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Del Rio brings more than 11 years of experience in P&C, life and disability insurance. His addition will complement and strengthen Hub's P&C and life capabilities. Del Rio will join the Hub Puerto Rico region.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

