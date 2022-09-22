HUB INTERNATIONAL TO PROVIDE TENANT DEFAULT CAPTIVE INSURANCE FOR REAL ESTATE OWNERS AS A BETTER ALTERNATIVE TO SECURITY DEPOSITS

Landlord-Controlled Captive Insurance Program Replaces Traditional Security Deposits, Protects Owners Against Loss and Increases Profitability

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has developed HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance for real estate owners, operators and managers of multi-family properties, commercial space and other housing in the U.S. and available in Canada in 2023. As a landlord-controlled captive program, HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance eliminates the hassle of security deposits, lowers barriers for prospective tenants to improve occupancy rates and creates an additional revenue stream for property owners by enabling them to retain excess premiums.

"Most landlords' number one concern is receiving rent payments on time. When a tenant defaults, it can take months for landlords to regain their property and get another tenant into the space," said James "Chip" Stuart, HUB's Real Estate Specialty Practice Leader. "Our innovative solution, HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance, acts as a safety net to protect our clients' assets, improve financial outcomes and mitigate unforeseen loss."

HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance is a landlord-controlled insurance captive program that replaces traditional security deposits. It is currently available in the U.S., and in 2023 in Canada, to properties with a minimum of 500 units. Each participating landlord within the captive gets their own unique program. In a typical program, landlord is beneficiary of the policy which allows for elimination of security deposits. Tenant pays premium (1-2% add-on to rent - based on underwriting) in lieu of security deposit. All premium quotes are subject to review and binding authorization by the captive manager.

The captive-owned insurance covers loss of rent, damage to individual unit/apartment, and legal expenses involving eviction. Landlord is not limited to the typical first and last month's rent for their recovery. The captive could pay the entire loss with available funds that are in the captive. Any leftover collected premiums go straight to the property owner's bottom line.

With HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage its real estate clients' risks and needs. For more information on HUB Tenant Default Captive Insurance, click here.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

