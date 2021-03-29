HUB Retirement And Private Wealth Launches Retirement Select For Small- To Mid-Sized Businesses

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Retirement and Private Wealth (HUB RPW), a division of Hub International Limited (HUB), announced today the launch of HUB Retirement Select, a comprehensive solution for small- to mid-sized businesses looking for amenities traditionally afforded to large organizations, bundled into a simplified, single retirement plan solution.

"Today, employers are asked to do more to support their employees' health and financial wellbeing and provide a clearer path to retirement," said Joe DeNoyior, National President of HUB RPW. "HUB Retirement Select offers employers retirement amenities that are traditionally offered to larger organizations, eases the administrative and fiduciary risk burden, and adds value to their benefits offering for talent management. And it serves as a sophisticated retirement option if they're in a state requiring a mandated and voluntary retirement plan."

HUB Retirement Select accommodates small- to mid-sized businesses of all sizes - from owner-only organizations to those with hundreds of employees. Employers gain access to advanced technology and analytics, leading retirement benefits specialists and compliance support at an affordable cost. Also, many employees who may be unsure about investing and making retirement decisions can conveniently access investment guidance from HUB Retirement Select's managed account services.

Additionally, HUB Retirement Select is a highly competitive alternative option to state-mandated and voluntary retirement plans for employers. In the absence of a federal mandate, nearly a dozen U.S. states (California, Illinois, Oregon, Washington, New York, Vermont, Connecticut, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Maryland) and one city (Seattle) have already enacted mandated and voluntary retirement programs.

HUB RPW continues to strengthen its services with the addition of talent and resources that support more comprehensive strategies for clients. HUB RPW works with plan sponsors to create a retirement offering that aligns with their business strategy, while helping them navigate fiduciary risk and empower their employees to pursue their financial goals. HUB RPW provides investment advisory services on more than $93 billion in assets through its SEC-registered RIAs.

About HUB Retirement and Private Wealth

HUB Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. HUB Retirement and Private Wealth employees are Registered Representatives of and offer Securities and Advisory services through various Broker Dealers and Registered Investment Advisers, which may or may not be affiliated with HUB International. Insurance services are offered through HUB International, an affiliate. Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are SEC registered investment advisors and wholly owned subsidiaries of HUB International. Learn more about HUB Retirement and Private Wealth.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, HUB International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, HUB's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

Advisory services for HUB Retirement Select offered through Global Retirement Partners, a SEC registered investment adviser and wholly owned entity of HUB International.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected]

Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected]

SOURCE Hub International Limited

Related Links

www.hubinternational.com

