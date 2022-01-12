HUB Security Achieves NIST FIPS 140-2 Certification

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Security, a provider of advanced cybersecurity hardware solutions and professional services, announced today that its cryptographic module was given Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 Level 3 certification from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). The FIPS certification will help HUB expand its secure computing offerings to the government sector in the United States and internationally.

"Many organizations consider the FIPS certification to be the gold standard in security compliance," said Eyal Moshe, CEO of HUB Security. "The FIPS certification will open many doors for our company, not only in the government sector in the United States, but in highly-regulated industries around the world."

The United States government requires all companies looking to protect sensitive or valuabledata in the Federal system to have (FIPS) 140-2 certification. This requires HUB's cryptographic modules to satisfactorily provide four increasing, qualitative levels of security intended to cover a wide range of potential applications and environments. The areas covered, related to the secure design and implementation of a cryptographic module, include specification; ports and interfaces; roles, services, and authentication; finite state model; physical security; operational environment; cryptographic key management; electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC); self-tests; design assurance; and mitigation of other attacks.

HUB's Level 3 certification means its cryptographic module utilizes identity-based authentication, its private keys for access are encrypted, it has a physical or logical separation between the interfaces from which data enters and leaves, and that its external shell has proven to be tamper-resistant.

"Our cryptographic module is secure inside and out," said Andrey Iaremenko, HUB Security's Chief Technology Officer. "We've designed it using the most advanced security techniques learned from decades of work in both the military and private sectors. Our FIPS certification should assure all organizations that they're getting the best protection with HUB's products."

HUB is no stranger to working with the government sector. Earlier this month, it announced a partnership with the Israeli Ministry of Defense to provide it with a new quantum security solution for the protection of sensitive information in a cloud environment.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

