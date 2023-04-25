HUB Security and Getronics announce a €1.3M contract with a multinational company

The contract spans 3 years of continuous, rigorous testing and cyber assessments

This first joint cybersecurity platform by Getronics and HUB Security, called "GetHUB360," allows businesses to identify, mitigate and respond to evolving cyber threats in local, cloud, and hybrid computing environments

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd (Nasdaq: HUBC), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services ("HUB Security" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a global strategic partnership with Getronics, a leading provider of workplace, cloud, IoT, and managed service cybersecurity solutions. The relationship between HUB Security and Getronics combines HUB Security's industry-leading cyber risk management technology and services with Getronic's world-class technology solutions and demonstrates HUB Security's continued commitment to invest in protective measures for its clients and additional capabilities for its partners.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize that they need to accelerate the adoption of digital solutions to ensure they remain competitive. The HUB Security - Getronics partnership brings together HUB Security's 30-year history (through its Comsec division) in risk identification, threat mitigation and incident response with Getronics's success in facilitating digital transformation for both workplace and critical business applications.

GetHUB360 is a subscription-based tiered cybersecurity framework that combines the advanced technology and cybersecurity services of HUB Security with Getronics' security operations center (SOC). GetHUB360 allows customers to constantly monitor and analyze digital infrastructure, and then continuously test resilience, assess and manage vulnerabilities, and respond to incidents when they are discovered.

This cooperation has already been successfully introduced to a multinational customer. The agreement, valued at €1.3M+ spans 3 years of continuous, rigorous testing and cyber assessments. Most recently, this investment has already paid off in a cybersecurity incident which was successfully mitigated through the joint HUB360 effort.

Joeri Barbier, Global CISO of Getronics, has a clear vision: "Threat Intelligence is leading the security practice. This is where HUB Security and Getronics have joined forces, developing and implementing a framework of tightly interwoven services that constantly monitor and test the digital infrastructure to respond quickly when needed."

"The ultimate goal is to improve the cybersecurity posture and continuously monitor and protect against evolving threats," adds Jürgen Schulze, Sr. Director of Channel and Alliances at HUB Security. "We recognize the importance of smart partnerships to close technology and service gaps in the cyber landscape of joint customers."

While the digital threat landscape is growing exponentially worldwide, there is currently a shortage of more than 4 million cybersecurity professionals. Managed security services offer organizations a scalable way to tackle the complex and challenging task of dealing with digital threats, even if they need more cyber resilience infrastructure.

About HUB Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd ("HUB Security") was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB Security operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

