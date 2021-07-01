HUB Security Ltd. and Scaleout announce partnership for Secure Federated AI

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The partnership will focus on applications where the data for AI is distributed across multiple silos and performance requires physical proximity to the data sources. Hub's platform protects client's endpoints and all intermediate servers while providing all the computing power needed to run Scaleout's advanced technology. "Our expertise in securing customer solutions, combined with Scaleout's unmatched expertise in decentralized AI will provide immense benefits to our mutual clients," said Ido Helshtock, Chief Product Officer at HUB Security.

Daniel Zakrisson, CEO of Scaleout agrees.

"Scaleout is developed to handle 1000's of clients. With Hub Security, we can now protect the client's sensitive information where it sits as well as any privacy concerns within and across clients arising from machine learning." Eyal Moshe, CEO of HUB Security, added that "The partnership brings to market an extremely powerful and secure decentralised artificial intelligence solution. Aimed towards Companies responsible for critical infrastructure, healthcare, banking, and governments, the new products will bring confidence to clients to focus on their core businesses in an ultra-secure environment."

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces 8200 and 81 intelligence units. The company specializes in protecting sensitive commercial information and has an advanced encrypted computing solution for companies and organizations aimed at preventing hostile intrusions and the theft of sensitive commercial information. HUB Security recently completed an investment of $50M and became a public traded company on the Tel Stock Exchange through its merger with ALD .

Scaleout develops solutions in machine learning and distributed systems. focusing on federated learning and MLOps for the distributed cloud. The Company emerged from the Department of Information Technology at Uppsala University, Sweden. The founders are veterans in machine learning, cloud architecture, software engineering, blockchain technology and entrepreneurship with extensive experience from both the industry and leading academic research in applied AI.

