HUB Security Partners with Getronics for Global IoT Cyber Security Solutions

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HUB Security , a secure computing solutions provider, announced it has signed a strategic partnership with global integration and Smart Space IoT leader, Getronics , to offer secure compute protection to hundreds of banks and organizations in the EU, LATAM, and APAC. HUB Security will be Getronics' cyber security partner and its cyber automation platform to enhance current offerings including Secure-by-Design iOT & Smart Spaces, Ransomware & IR, and SOC.

Getronics' clients in 23 countries and in its Global Workspace Alliance will use HUB's confidential computing platform and additional innovative cybersecurity services to receive unparalleled protection.

"With organizations facing increasing cyber challenges, we see great value in partnering with Getronics, a leader in digital transformation and integration," said Eyal Moshe, CEO and co-founder of HUB Security. "With a global reach and over 3700 experts, both companies can enhance cyber security protection for their clients and partners. "

"The global businesses we help support require the most advanced security platforms to maintain their operations," said Harsha Gowda Siddaveere, CTO Getronics. "HUB Security's offerings will allow our partners and customers a new level of cyber readiness facing new digital challenges in 2022."

"Both parties in this partnership complement and enhance each other's global offering to be cyber resilient and prepared for the future," said Joseph Souren, VP Sales EMEA, Comsec, a HUB Security Group.

About HUB Security

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The company specializes in unique Cyber Security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances as well as a wide range of cybersecurity professional services worldwide.

About Getronics

Getronics is a global ICT integrator with an extensive history that extends over 130 years. With over 3,700 colleagues across Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Getronics' vision is to reimagine the digital future, one customer at a time. We do this by leveraging an integrated and secure-by-design portfolio around Digital Workplace, Business Applications, Smart Spaces, Multi-Cloud, Field & Onsite Support, Service Desk, Network Infrastructure, and Security & Compliance to serve our more than 1,800 customers in both public and private sector.

