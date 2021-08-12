HUB Security partners with Trilogy Networks to bring a 'Secure Edge' to the Rural Cloud Initiative

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub Security Ltd. today announce a partnership with Trilogy Networks to join the Rural Cloud Initiative (RCI), a unique coalition of over 70 network, technology and applications providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America.

Eyal Moshe, Hub's CEO, explains that: "Rural America represents the home of the majority of advanced technology assets associated with critical infrastructure like the oil and gas industry. These networks have never had more significant security exposure than today. Critical to both commercial and national security these networks require new, innovative and extremely secure security paradigms and platforms. Next-generation applications and services offered by 5G, AI, and the Internet of Things will bring massive operational and economic advantages to the rural markets, but further drive the concern. Securing the edge of the network is paramount which is why we are so excited to work with Trilogy and the RCI."

Andrey Laramenko, CTO of HUB, adds that: "Agriculture and its two million U.S. farms are increasingly using these emerging technologies to drive autonomous trackers, drones for observation or spraying, automated irrigation further defines the need for secure, cloud native edge networks and underscores the value of working with the RCI.

"HUB security's zero-trust confidential computing approach for edge computing will deliver protection to support these critical assets," says George Woodward, Trilogy CEO. "Building security into the edge, allows for a robust, fast, high performance, cloud native network allowing industry to capitalize on the value of these emerging technologies while minimizing the opportunity for catastrophic attacks. This relationship represents a winning combination to the RCI and the rural markets."

The recent ransom attack on the Colonial Pipeline that forced the closure of the main fuel artery in the Eastern US resulted from a single compromised password. Likewise, an attack on a Florida water treatment plant earlier this year aimed to adjust chemicals to dangerous concentrations, underscoring cybersecurity requirements throughout every element in the network.

HUB Security was established in 2017 by veterans of the Israeli Defense Forces 8200 and 81 intelligence units. The company specializes in protecting sensitive information and has an advanced encrypted computing solution for companies and organizations aimed at preventing hostile intrusions and the theft of sensitive data. HUB Security recently completed an investment of $50M and became a public traded company on the Tel Stock Exchange through its merger with ALD. To learn more visit hubsecurity.io.

Trilogy is an established leader in the emerging Edge Compute ecosystem with the deployment of distributed Cloud installations across the United States. Trilogy recently founded the Rural Cloud Initiative, a coalition of network operators and technology providers committed to promoting and accelerating the digital transformation of rural America. In conjunction with network operators and edge innovation partners, Trilogy is utilizing its LinX™ virtual private network and ConEx service delivery platform to build a unified, distributed cloud capability on a single network fabric to cover 1.5 million square miles. To learn more, please visit ruralcloud.com or trilogynet.com.

