Hub Security to provide INX Limited with Military-grade Cybersecurity for Digital Assets

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub Security, the cyber security platform, is announcing the use of its military-grade VaultHSM to secure INX Limited's crypto services.This news comes on the heels of INX Limited's latest announcement of its initial public offering this week of up to 130 million INX Security Tokens (the "INX Tokens" or "Tokens").

Hub Security utilizes military-grade cybersecurity principles for its Vault HSM (Hardware Security Module) and handheld miniHSM devices' with FIPS Approved Cryptographic Algorithm Validation and an architecture that is designed for FIPS140-2 Level 4 (pending) the highest protection level currently available on the market. Hub Security gained notoriety recently when it announced it would be the first industry-standard HSM to provide quantum-proof capabilities and MultiCore infrastructure on all its hardware solutions. The new feature release was designed to protect companies against the next generation of cyber threats and attacks –– quantum attacks.

Hub Security's HSMs offer high-performance military-grade key management and cryptographic solutions built on fully programmable hardware. Now coupled with its latest MultiCore HSM performance and quantum-proof capabilities, the company will enable cloud and enterprise industries to safeguard against novel cyberattacks and threats. Hub Security is expanding its portfolio of fintech, cloud, and insurance clientele. As a growing number of industries turn to cloud and data storage solutions, there is an increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions that can combat their unique threats.

"We're very excited about working with INX Limited and for the potential it brings to the crypto-sphere. Cryptocurrency is really setting its mark on the financial industry and this partnership is the first of many in helping financial institutions and private investors secure their digital tokens and assets," said Andrey Iaremenko, CTO of Hub Security.

"Each of Hub Security's HSM-Cores is a standalone self-contained secure enclave with complete physical isolation from all other HSM-Cores in the system. This perfect isolation prevents hackers from spreading between partitions of the VaultHSM, eliminating the biggest weakness of the current standard of software based separation."

"We, at INX, are looking forward to bringing legacy finance into the digital asset space, this is naturally that we are looking at security solutions that provide the highest certification levels under a US standard that makes banks comfortable, Hub Security brings that promise," said Jonathan Azeroual, Vice President of INX Limited.

About Hub Security

Hub Security is a top-tier, military-grade provider of programmable HSM and key management solutions for fintech, cloud, and blockchain security. Leveraging military-grade cybersecurity tactics and utilizing cutting-edge innovations, HUB Security has developed a family of products that provide the highest level of enterprise security available on the market today. https://hubsecurity.io/

