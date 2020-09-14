Hub-Suite Launches ConnectHub - A Sleek Alternative to Zoom or GoToMeeting

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub-Suite's much awaited ConnectHub video conferencing platform offers companies a powerful and cost-effective alternative to Zoom or GoToMeeting. ConnectHub works on any web browser and on any iOS and Android device to keep businesses in touch with their employees and clients.

Saving money with ConnectHub doesn't mean sacrificing quality and features. ConnectHub's robust video conferencing tool is designed to seamlessly meet the challenges of switching from face-to-face interactions to a reliable, digital presence. ConnectHub is built for easy integration with business workflows and offers the following features:

Intuitive, sleek interface to easily communicate with clients and employees

Automatic connection from a link with no required app download on supported browsers

Integrated chat, video and screen share

HD quality audio

No guest accounts needed

Secure, encrypted connections

About Hub-Suite

Hub-Suite 's mission is to empower companies to do more while saving money. Its suite of digital tools helps companies reduce their costs and increase their ability to operate and grow in these challenging times.

"During this time, most companies are in survival mode. We need to enable US-based companies to compete better without adding to their overhead," says Ashkan Rajaee, co-founder of Hub-Suite. "Our software helps companies reduce their costs and increase their ability to operate and grow. Small companies who use our tools can save $300,000+ per year."

Hub-Suite's products include SpendHub , a credit card expense management tool; ConnectHub , a Zoom-like alternative; RecruitHub , a video interview platform; AdHub , a technology that makes videos interactive: and TrainingHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform that is in development and coming soon.

