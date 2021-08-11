HUB312, Chicago's New Downtown Cycling Center - Offering Storage, Showers, Maintenance and More - Officially Opens for Business

As Chicagoans return to the office, the accessible commuter hub offers a bevy of amenities in a central downtown location, in addition to tourists and residents alike

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Centrally located in the heart Chicago at Millennium Park, HUB312 has officially opened in the McDonald's Cycle Center (239 E. Randolph St.) for all the city's cycling and active transit needs.

Operated by Shift Transit, HUB312 aims to connect people looking to live an eco-friendly, healthy and active lifestyle. Just steps from Jay Pritzker Pavilion and Cloud Gate (also known as "The Bean"), HUB312 will serve a diverse and inclusive range of commuters, locals and visitors alike by offering access to active transportation options and related services.

HUB312 is your mobility hub in the heart of Chicago in Millennium Park, connecting people to live an eco-friendly, healthy and active lifestyle. (CNW Group/Shift Transit Inc.)

"I am thrilled to announce the opening of HUB312 in one of the greatest cycling cities in the world," said Eddie Inlow, Shift Transit's CEO. "Focusing on our mission of sustainable and eco-friendly concepts, equity, accessibility and community involvement, as well as safety and wayfinding, we are beyond excited to become a partner in Chicago's vibrant cycling scene."

Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events worked closely with Shift Transit to ensure the HUB312 facility would offer just what the community needs.

"We are very excited to be working with HUB312 to bring Chicagoans an offering that supports healthy, active commutes as they return to the office," said DCASE Commissioner Mark Kelly. "The Equity Pass in particular is a unique highlight at this facility that ensures all of our residents can take full advantage of active transportation."

Chicago boasts more than 200 miles of on-street protected, buffered, and shared bike lanes, as well as off-street paths, including the crown jewel: its 18.5-mile Lakefront Trail. It's no surprise that a recent study ranked Chicago in the top 15% of best biking cities.

For those looking to take full advantage of Chicago's status as a cycling haven, there are four HUB312 membership options available, so commuters and adventurers alike can select the one that best fits their lifestyle:

Annual pass ($250)

Monthly pass ($50)

Day pass ($15)

Equity pass ( $5 /month)

Equitable access to bicycles is at the forefront of HUB312's mission, offering the Chicago-For-All Equity Pass. Just $5 a month, the Equity Pass provides all the same amenities for those that qualify for SNAP/LINK assistance.

"Prioritizing equity is mission critical for HUB312's success," said Phil LeDonne, General Manager at HUB312. "Everyone should feel they have the opportunity to embrace an active lifestyle and have a safe place to store their bike, freshen up, and head off to their next adventure in this great city."

HUB312 offers a diverse array of amenities to its visitors, including clean showers, onsite retail store and bike repair shop available for those unexpected repairs or scheduled maintenance needs. With 224 secure bike indoor parking spots and approximately 100 outside on the racks, the facility offers ample safe bike parking. You can change for work or play and arrive in style with HUB312's secure locker rooms, containing:

4 showers in each bathroom

128 women's change room lockers

112 men's change room lockers

92 lockers in common space

Stand up steamer

Shampoo/soap dispensers in showers

Towel service available

Key fob entry for members

The HUB312 facility is kept clean and safe by a dedicated staff of professionals. Safety and hygiene are top of mind for all HUB312 employees and visitors—especially concerning COVID-19. All visitors and staff will follow CDC guidance. Showers, lockers, rental bikes, and general facility amenities are cleaned thoroughly by staff every day—with an additionally weekly deep clean. During business hours (M-F 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., weekends 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.), an employee will be available at the front desk and the entire facility is remotely monitored via security system 24/7.

Whether you're headed downtown and need to freshen up before going into the office, heading out for a lunch time run or visiting Millennium Park for a summer concert, HUB312 offers those on-the-go a convenient, clean, and safe place to regroup, regather, and recharge. More information can be found at www.hub312.com.

About HUB312

For more information, visit www.hub312.com.

About Shift Transit

Shift Transit is a leading provider in shared mobility operations, managing 25,000 mobility assets on a daily basis. Shift Transit offers clients a robust suite of services, including vehicle maintenance, repair, recharging/refueling, rebalancing, marketing and sales, and government relations support.

For more information, visit www.shifttransit.net

Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events + Millennium Park

The City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) is dedicated to enriching Chicago's artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. This includes fostering the development of Chicago's non-profit arts sector, independent working artists and for-profit arts businesses; providing a framework to guide the city's future cultural and economic growth; marketing the city's cultural assets to a worldwide audience; and presenting high-quality, free and affordable cultural programs for residents and visitors. Millennium Park (201 E. Randolph St.) is the No. 1 attraction in the Midwest and among the Top 10 most-visited sites in the U.S. Discover a world-class collection of architecture, landscape design and art that provides the backdrop for hundreds of free cultural events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.chicago.gov/dcase

Plan your visit today at www.millenniumpark.org

