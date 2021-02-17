Hubb Announces Upcoming UNTETHERED: Design-a-thon

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNTETHERED, a series of virtual summits for the events industry, announced today its first 2021 event 'UNTETHERED: Design-a-thon' will be held on March 16-17, 2021. The one-of-a-kind experience will bring together industry leaders to share their unique ideas, which will help create a brand-new industry playbook. The two-day summit will feature live streaming keynotes, on-demand sessions, industry thought leaders and small group workshops facilitated by experts.

"Untethered is a unique series of events that brings together event professionals to inspire and empower each other," says Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "It is an opportunity to gather the greatest minds in the event industry to co-create the future of events."

The topics that will be explored at the Design-a-thon include: the future of marketing events, engaging hybrid audiences, safety and wellness, community connections, audience design, content journeys, and others.

The goal of the Design-a-thon is to bring event professionals together, emphasizing the power of their shared strength to create and define the future of hybrid events. Attendees will participate in an innovative 'Circles' process to discuss ideas, practices, and challenges about their chosen topic. Using a human-centered design process, these ideas will be tested and published in a downloadable industry playbook after the event. The Design-a-thon will help shape a full hybrid event that will follow later in the second UNTETHERED Fall 2021 event.

There is no cost for registration, but attendees can contribute through donations. The proceedings from the event will be donated to The Meetings Industry Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance for event professionals during times of crisis.

For more information or to register for the event, visit: https://untethered.events/

About Untethered

Untethered is a series of events aimed at educating and connecting event professionals during this time of profound change with a mission to educate, inspire and innovate together. The Untethered conferences are created by and for the events industry by a group of volunteers dedicated to inspiring, supporting and moving the events industry forward. The Untethered: Design-a-thon will be hosted on the Hubb virtual events platform in conjunction with the Eventcore registration platform and Evia live streaming, with support from Storycraft Lab, Dynamic Events Agency and snöball event marketing.

