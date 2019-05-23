Hubb Honored as TiE50 Award Winner at TiEcon 2019

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubb, a developer of cutting-edge event management technology, today announces that it has been selected as a 2019 TiE50 Winner in the prestigious TiE50 Awards Program. This awards competition, now in its tenth year, is a program of TiEcon, the world's largest conference for technology entrepreneurs.

As a provider of the the leading event content management solution for corporate conferences and events, Hubb partners with clients such as Microsoft, Atlassian, Deltek, CES and Alteryx. Hubb's event management software is designed from the ground up by event planners for event planners, with open APIs that seamlessly integrate with other best-in-breed providers.

"We're excited to receive this award along with other leading technology companies from across the nation. The recognition from the team at TiE is fantastic proof that we're building the best event content and meeting management solution available for corporations, associations, and trade show producers," said Allie Magyar, founder and CEO of Hubb.

"TiE50 has become a global brand and this year we screened entries from all over the world and from a very diverse set of industries including AI, autonomous vehicles, FinTech, sustainable textiles, medical devices, robotics, fuel cells, networking, healthcare, logistics and security. We screened and selected the TiE50 winners as recognition of the potential of the companies and innovation they are bringing to market. TiE50 program has gained notoriety over the past decade as a competition run with the highest level of integrity and vigorous screening and judging by domain experts," said Kamal Anand, TiE50 Program Chair.

"For over 27 years as a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship and with a global footprint of half million entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, and investment professionals, at TiE Silicon Valley we take pride in the fact that we have created TiE50, a strong 10-year-old brand for recognizing high potential startups," said B.J. Arun, President, TiE Silicon Valley.

The TiE50 Awards were presented to the winners during a ceremony at May 10th during TiEcon at Santa Clara Convention Center.

About Hubb

Founded in 2015 by veteran event management professionals, Hubb brings order to the chaos of the most time-consuming aspects of event management and provides data that improves decision making across events. Our cloud-based software platform uses simple, automated workflows to streamline collecting, managing and marketing event content, as well as facilitating sales pipeline growth with meetings management and data analytics. With Hubb, clients save time getting their event to market and have the analytics they need to make more informed decisions and improve ROI. Hubb makes its headquarters in Vancouver, WA. For more information, visit www.hubb.me.

About TiE

Now celebrating its tenth year, TiE50 Awards provides a one-of-a-kind showcase for the world's top technology and technology-enabled startups. TiE Silicon Valley's premier annual awards program is keenly contested by thousands of early- to mid-stage startups of all sizes representing a wide range of verticals. Applications are rigorously reviewed by a panel of judges including venture capitalists, angels, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate executives. Since its inception, 84 percent of TiE50 winners and top startups have been funded at a total of over $1 billion. Many of these companies went on to acquisition or IPO with 29 of the exits at over $100 million.

About TiEcon

TiEcon is the world's largest conference for entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs with participation from top technology companies, leading venture capital firms, and global service providers. Delegates range from CEOs of top companies to first-time entrepreneurs as well as corporate executives and investment professionals. TiEcon was listed as one of the 10 best conferences for ideas and entrepreneurship by Worth Magazine, along with TED and the World Economic Forum. TiEcon 2018 attracted 5,000 attendees from 22 countries. More information: TiEcon.org

