Hubb Named a Leader Among B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions by Independent Research Firm

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubb, a leading virtual, hybrid, and in-person event software platform, today announced that Forrester rated the Hubb Management Platform as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™:: B2B Marketing Events Management Solution, Q1 2021. Forrester evaluated 14 platforms based on 28 criteria, scoring their current offering, strategy, and market presence. Hubb received the highest scores possible in the category vision, and partner and community ecosystem criteria, along with the top score in the audience engagement and interaction criterion.

According to the Forrester report, "Today, Hubb is a solid fit for midmarket companies with teams wanting innovative ways to digitally engage buyers and large enterprise companies looking to expand a growing events portfolio." The report also finds "Hubb excels at delivering distinctive online experiences marketers' value."

"Our vision is to elevate event planning, create a platform that advances events, and fuel companies' and associations' ability to engage with their audiences," said Allie Magyar, CEO of Hubb. "The pandemic forced many event organizers to reimagine their virtual strategy to drive audience engagement and adopt newer technologies and strategies. Hubb is at the forefront and excited to continue to innovate on how people experience events."

Hubb is designed as a single platform that manages virtual, in-person, and hybrid environments. The platform provides both immersive attendee experiences and robust back-end management tools. Hubb's technology enables meeting planners to bulletproof their event strategy and easily pivot from onsite to online with the press of a button. The Hubb platform allows organizations to create custom, immersive experiences that bring their brand to life.

Download The Forrester WaveTM: B2B Marketing Events Management Solution, Q1 2021 report.

About Hubb

Hubb is reinventing the way the world experiences events. The Hubb Platform creates virtual, onsite, and hybrid events that bring brands to life. We help drive business growth by streamlining time-consuming processes, mining profitable insights, boosting engagement, and improving ROE. By collecting, managing, and marketing event data more efficiently, Hubb powers high-impact, immersive and personalized experiences for attendees, speakers, sponsors, and even your executives. Built by event-management veterans for event professionals, the Hubb Platform gives event planners unprecedented control and agility to create experiential designs that bring their brand to life.

The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Please visit www.hubb.me for more information.

