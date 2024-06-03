Hubbell: Embracing a New Era with an Evolved Mission and Brand Identity

SHELTON, Conn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbell Incorporated today unveiled a new brand identity, mission and vision that embody the company's rich heritage of innovation and dedication to achieving a reliable, resilient and renewable energy infrastructure built on a backbone of Hubbell solutions. The evolution of the Hubbell brand reflects the company's continued growth and strategic alignment to energy megatrends, like grid modernization and electrification.

Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions that help build more reliable, resilient, and renewable energy infrastructure. The company manufactures critical infrastructure solutions strategically aligned around clean energy megatrends, including grid modernization and energy efficiency. With over 135 years of experience and more than 18,000 employees worldwide, Hubbell delivers best-in-class solutions that electrify economies and energize communities. Hubbell creates critical infrastructure solutions that electrify and energize our communities and economy.

A refreshed brand identity, featuring the company's signature color palette and updated enterprise logo, reflects Hubbell's history and dedicated mission to electrify economies and energize communities.

"Our refreshed brand represents an important milestone in our company's journey," said Chairman, President and CEO Gerben Bakker. "Since the company's founding in 1888, Hubbell has continuously evolved with the changing needs of our industries and the customers we serve while remaining steadfast in our commitment to excellence and innovation. This brand refresh highlights the critical role Hubbell plays in supporting electrical and utility infrastructure, while delivering products with impact and solutions proven to last.

With a rich 136-year heritage, Hubbell's portfolio of brands and products have touched countless lives across the globe, enabling its customers to operate mission critical infrastructure efficiently, safely, and sustainably. Hubbell employees share a sense of pride working for a company that not only powers progress, but also has a proven track record of demonstrating social, ethical and environmental responsibility.

"Electrical and utility infrastructure is a critical part of our communities, society and economy. We are honored to provide the vital solutions that power a brighter tomorrow for all," Bakker added.

For more information about Hubbell, please visit http://www.hubbell.com

About Hubbell:

SOURCE Hubbell Incorporated