Hubbell Harsh and Hazardous Product Lines Front and Center at the Offshore Technology Conference 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbell Incorporated's Harsh & Hazardous Group is showcasing its comprehensive suite of products and systems for severe environments at the Offshore Technology Conference 2021(OTC), August 16-19 at NRG Park in Houston.

"Every day we strive to provide our customers with safe and efficient working environments," said John Hastings, vice-president of international business development. "This year's OTC conference provides a hands-on opportunity to demonstrate how we can help our customers improve safety, reduce costs and save time; while increasing uptime and asset utilization, so they can profitably continue their work."



At #OTC2021, Hubbell will highlight the following innovations in Booth 1965:

Killark Spartan ® pole series. Spartan poles can be installed on most stanchion poles, have retrofit capabilities, and comply with OSHA/HSE working height standards.



pole series. Spartan poles can be installed on most stanchion poles, have retrofit capabilities, and comply with OSHA/HSE working height standards. BURNDY HYGROUND ® grounding system compression connector grid. The system is galvanic corrosion resistant, safe, cost-effective and time-efficient. HYGROUND can be installed in any weather conditions using BURNDY's PATRIOT T3 Track, Trace and Transmit technology tool, which will also be featured in the booth.



grounding system compression connector grid. The system is galvanic corrosion resistant, safe, cost-effective and time-efficient. HYGROUND can be installed in any weather conditions using BURNDY's PATRIOT T3 Track, Trace and Transmit technology tool, which will also be featured in the booth. Hawke International RCG (Rapid Connection Gland). The RCG is a key labor-saving, plug-and-play rapid termination and disconnection device line. It reduces ownership expenses by decreasing the time it takes to carry out essential inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul tasks.



Chalmit Lighting Evolution X. The latest in a line of efficient floodlights, Evolution X has an advanced reflector design with no exposed flamepaths, making the luminaire effectively maintenance free.



Hubbell also will display the Auteldac 6 (A6) VoIP telephones from GAI-TRONICS and RMP III single-pole connectors from Rigpower. For more information on Hubbell's presence at OTC, download the mini catalog.

About Hubbell Incorporated

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is in Shelton, CT. For more information, visit Hubbell.com.

