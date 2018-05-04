Hubbell Lighting Secures Licensing Agreement with the University of Strathclyde High Intensity Narrow Spectrum Technology

The University of Strathclyde, located in Glasgow, Scotland, has been researching HINS lighting technology using laboratory trials and clinical evaluations. It has secured multiple patents throughout the world over the past five years. HINS lighting technology can suppress bacteria in the air and on surfaces using a narrow spectrum of visible light. The technology and its effectiveness have been the subject of numerous peer-reviewed academic publications, conference presentations and news articles.

"With more than 130 years of experience illuminating and electrifying the world, Hubbell has a rich history of making product innovations that support customers in key markets and industries," said John DiNardi, general manager and vice president at Hubbell Lighting Components. "Securing this exclusive license and applying HINS technology to our suite of fixtures to aid in the disinfection of spaces is another example of innovation at work."

Hubbell Lighting will integrate the HINS technology into its portfolio of smart luminaires and develop specialty products for use in strategic industries. Included in the exclusive license are Areas of Congregation and the Food and Beverage Industry, which could involve everything from food processing to restaurants.

"The core of our product development strategy is a customer and market centric approach," said Tom Benton, vice president brand management at Hubbell Lighting. "We serve these customers with an eye on the evolving needs of the marketplace, and in many cases there's inherent value in luminaires that suppress the growth of harmful bacteria."

"As a leading international technological university, Strathclyde has a long track record of innovation that has a positive impact on society," said Professor Scott MacGregor, vice-principal of the University of Strathclyde and leader of the research team that developed the technology. "We have demonstrated that HINS-light technology provides significantly greater reductions of bacterial pathogens in the environment than can be achieved by cleaning and disinfection alone, providing a huge step forward in preventing the spread of infection."

MacGregor continued, "Our agreement with Hubbell Lighting opens the door for the food and beverage industry and other sectors to benefit from our continuous disinfection technology – helping them keep consumers even safer."

The technology was developed in the University's pioneering Robertson Trust Laboratory for Electronic Sterilisation Technologies (ROLEST), which is dedicated to controlling infection in a wide range of settings.

Those interested in learning more about the timeline for future products and solutions from are encouraged to e-mail John DiNardi at jdinardi@hubbell.com or visit the Hubbell Lighting Components booth at the upcoming LIGHTFAIR show in Chicago, Ill., May 8 – 10.

About Hubbell Lighting

Hubbell Lighting is elevating the lighting experience. Empowered by lighting solutions that integrate seamlessly into their environment, save energy, provide improved quality of light, deliver return on investment and armed with Hubbell's unflinching support, its customers are able to think differently about how, where, and when they can use light. As one of the largest lighting fixture manufacturers in North America, it features a suite of brands that provide a full range of indoor and outdoor lighting products serving the commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential markets. Learn more at hubbelllighting.com and engage with the company online at LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hubbell-lighting-secures-licensing-agreement-with-the-university-of-strathclyde-high-intensity-narrow-spectrum-technology-300642990.html

SOURCE Hubbell Lighting

Related Links

http://www.hubbelllighting.com

