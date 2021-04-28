Hubbell selected in five categories in EC&M Magazine 2021 Product of the Year competition

Each year, the Product of the Year awards recognize innovative products that help professional electrical installers, facility owners and occupants work safely and effectively. Hundreds of entries were evaluated by EC&M's panel of independent judges. The judges are electrical professionals from the engineering, contracting, and facility maintenance industries. After deliberations, the judges narrowed down the entries to a number of category winners announced in its special competition issue .

Peter Lau, president of Hubbell Electrical Solutions, commented, "We are honored to be recognized by EC&M's Product of the Year awards for 2021. Winning first place in five categories demonstrates Hubbell's commitment to product innovation and leadership in the commercial building industry."

With the category winners selected, EC&M magazine determines an overall Product of the Year winner by vote of the magazine's subscribers. Voting for this year's award winner will be available on the magazine's website between May 24 June 28.

Hubbell products receiving first-place category honors this year are:

Category Winner: Security Equipment & Systems

SpectraSAFE™ integrated surveillance lighting system from Hubbell Lighting provides users a scalable lighting-based video security solution. Cloud-enabled wireless camera modules seamlessly integrate in Columbia indoor luminaires to complement existing security systems in commercial applications, protecting people, property and assets.

Category Winner: Luminaires (Disinfection)

SpectraClean™ 254 luminaires from Hubbell Lighting provide fast and powerful UVC germicidal solutions for upper air disinfection. Available in discrete Columbia luminaires or integrated Litecontrol architectural luminaires, this effective solution operates wirelessly for both visual lighting and disinfection from a single Hubbell NX Distributed IntelligenceÔ digital control system.

Category Winner: Racks and Enclosures

The inREACH™ Plenum Rated Cord Reel Enclosure from Hubbell Wiring Device-Kellems allows secure mounting of cord reels in drop ceilings. The first of its kind, this steel enclosure isolates a reel from the open area above ceilings or below floors provided for air circulation, called the plenum space. It is designed for commercial and industrial applications such as schools, laboratories and industrial plants.

Category Winner: Boxes

The Dugout Transition Box from RACO offers the quickest way to transition from flexible armored (MC) cable to conduit before circuits enter a load center. It features 21 built-in STAB-iTÒ cable clamps, which are field proven to be three times faster than traditional cable connectors. The Dugout box provides more labor savings and installation flexibility than other transition boxes in commercial applications.

Category Winner: Tools (Power)

The BURNDY® PATRIOT® PAT750T3 battery crimper series offers all the features of its predecessor, plus a new ergonomic design and state-of-the-art technology. The product's T3 (TRACK TRACE TRANSMIT) intelligence can track crimp locations with onboard GPS – a BURNDY exclusive. It also can trace individual crimps with comments, photos, and output force validation, and transmit via Bluetooth technology to sync to the cloud. The tool is one of the most versatile on the market, making it a smart choice for electrical contractors.

Hubbell brands won four categories in 2020 and one in 2019.

ABOUT HUBBELL

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of high-quality, reliable electrical and utility solutions for a broad range of customer and end-market applications. With 2020 revenues of $4.2 billion, Hubbell operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, Connecticut.

