Hubbl Technologies and Swantide announce AI partnership to superpower Salesforce teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbl Technologies and Swantide are excited to announce a strategic partnership that unites Hubbl's AI-driven trusted insights with Swantide's AI-powered Salesforce Administrator experience. This collaboration empowers Salesforce teams and System Integrators with an end-to-end experience that both identifies optimization recommendations and automates their implementation. By quickly and efficiently addressing these key insights, this partnership enhances business productivity, reduces shelf-ware, and inspires what's next, elevating the overall Salesforce ownership experience.

Hubbl Technologies serves as an intelligent extension of your team, proactively helping you restore your Salesforce system and processes to optimal health, and maintaining them through continuous monitoring. Hubbl also enables organizations to harness previously inaccessible insights from billions of records in seconds to make recommendations beyond system health, delivering best in class business process optimization. This empowers businesses to operate at their highest potential, driving innovation and revenue growth while reducing costs. Together with a community of partners like Swantide, cloud providers, and innovators, Hubbl is on a mission to democratize success across all organizations.

Swantide is the first AI-powered platform that helps companies implement, manage, and scale their Salesforce instances. Using its library of pre-built customizable templates, Swantide cuts down implementation from months to minutes and significantly reduces costs. Whether it's your first day in Salesforce, or you've been wrangling Apex code for the past decade, Swantide's AI agent automatically documents every piece of metadata in your Salesforce organization. With this documentation, Swantide's AI agent is able to intelligently answer questions, quickly debug issues that arise, write test cases, and more – making your team of developers, SIs, ISVs, administrators, and accidental admins 10x more productive.

Combining Hubbl's AI insights and Swantide's AI documentation & assistant, the integration has supercharged diagnostics so that customers can take immediate action—such as implementing new business processes, writing metadata descriptions that are crucial for successfully realizing their AI strategy, or writing code to reduce security risks.

The partnership between Hubbl and Swantide puts an end to the lack of visibility and action on system health, vulnerabilities, and complexities. Now, users can effortlessly scan their Salesforce environments and immediately see prioritized recommendations for improvements and receive tailored, step-by-step guidance for implementing. The integration pinpoints areas for optimization and allows users to engage with their own AI agent to receive personalized recommendations and actionable steps, empowering admins and non-admins alike to improve their system health and efficiency.

"Innovation accelerates when we tap into the collective wisdom of the community. Our goal at Hubbl and Swantide is to redefine business intelligence for the modern era by partnering with innovators, cloud providers, and businesses to accelerate the adoption of Salesforce's latest innovations. This partnership allows us to drive a community-driven movement that democratizes success, enabling organizations to optimize for growth in order to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving ecosystem." — Rob Acker, CEO, Hubbl Technologies

"Our mission is to empower any Salesforce user to be 10x more efficient. Swantide and Hubbl's integration is a massive leap forward for the industry - allowing any internal admin teams and SIs to access and take action on best practices that were previously talent or cost prohibitive." - Taylor Lint, CEO, Swantide

"AI and data-driven insights are rewriting the rules of business, and the professional services industry is overdue for reinvention. At Zennify, we're embracing this shift head-on. Leveraging solutions like Hubbl Technologies and Swantide, we're not just speeding up delivery—we're fundamentally transforming how services are provided, creating more value, faster, for our customers." - Chris Conant, CEO, Zennify

The teams will also be attending Dreamforce 2024 at the Hubbl Technologies booth (AI Showcase: Moscone South Campground #3) and the Zennify Zenn Sky Lounge.

About Hubbl Technologies - Hubbl Technologies is bringing together humans and AI to build businesses faster. The Hubbl Technologies platform generates insights from the collective wisdom of humans building businesses in the cloud. Becoming an intelligent extension of your technology strategists, operational experts, and ecosystem partners, it unites them to achieve innovation excellence. Learn more at hubbl.com.

About Swantide - Swantide helps the fastest growing companies design, build and manage their GTM tech stack with its self-service, cloud-based platform. Swantide accelerates go-live timing, scales GTM engines more efficiently and unlocks better visibility and accuracy for revenue teams. Swantide is backed by Menlo Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Neo, Village Global and Burst Capital. Learn more at swantide.ai.

About Zennify - Zennify is a leading Salesforce and data consulting partner dedicated to serving financial institutions with a relentless commitment to accelerating business outcomes. Zennify unites platforms, process and people to help financial institutions across North America realize greater currency in their data and achieve growth, faster. Learn more at zennify.com.

