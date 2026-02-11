Hubbl Technologies Raises $6M Series A Led by Salesforce Ventures

Funding Accelerates Development of Intelligence Layer That Powers AI with Context for the Salesforce Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubbl Technologies, the intelligence layer for the agentic era, today announced $6 million in Series A funding led by Salesforce Ventures with participation from Industry Ventures. The investment will accelerate development of Hubbl's Intelligence Platform and expand the company's ability to deliver contextual intelligence to enterprises navigating the shift to AI-driven business operations.

"As 2026 shifts into the agentic era, enterprise businesses are at risk of being left behind because of their opaque and complex systems," said Rob Acker, CEO of Hubbl Technologies. "Hubbl transforms this complexity into clarity, giving both AI and teams the deep understanding they need to act with confidence from day one. This investment will accelerate our work in the agentic era, where context becomes the competitive advantage and enterprises finally unlock the full value of the systems they've spent years building."

Hubbl Technologies today announced $6 million in Series A funding led by Salesforce Ventures. Post this

While global AI spending races toward $632 billion by 2028, 95% of generative AI pilots fail to deliver business value. What separates impressive AI demos from production-ready AI solutions is the lack of context. Salesforce customers demand rapid AI innovation and require clean, well-understood systems to succeed. Today's implementation approaches force organizations to choose between speed and safety, or invest months in manual discovery before deployment.

Context as the Intelligence Layer

Hubbl's Intelligence Platform optimizes the value enterprises derive from their Salesforce investments by layering organizational and process intelligence into a single, comprehensive contextual view. By benchmarking metadata against thousands of organizations and best practices, Hubbl gives AI and teams the deep understanding of Salesforce environments they need to act on their data with confidence. Hubbl also helps these companies clear technical debt, tangled automation, and wasted processes to deliver results fast, shortening the path from decision to impact.

Born from decades of Salesforce expertise and trained on data from tens of thousands of organizations, Hubbl turns the chaos of metadata, automation, and process inefficiency into a precision-tuned engine for growth. Since its launch in 2022, Hubbl Technologies is among the leading Salesforce intelligence platforms with over 4,000 customers like Coastal, MagMutual, and Slalom.

"As our Salesforce footprint grew, Hubbl became critical infrastructure for speed, visibility, and trust into a process that's traditionally high-risk," said Eric Berridge, CEO, Coastal. "This investment reflects the balance between ecosystem enterprise-grade governance and innovation at speed that the ecosystem needs as it continues to evolve."

About Hubbl Technologies: Hubbl Technologies powers AI that actually works because we give it the one thing it's always lacked: context. Built natively on Salesforce and trained on tens of thousands of organizations, Hubbl transforms the chaos of metadata, automation, and process inefficiency into a precision-tuned engine for growth. Fueled by machine learning, governed by insight, and driven by results, Hubbl Technologies rewrites the future of your business by surfacing your next best action. Learn more at https://www.hubbl.com .

SOURCE Hubbl Technologies