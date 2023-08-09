Hubble Announces Strategic Partnership to Evolve Cyber-Managed Services Market

Hubble Technology Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hubble Technology Inc, announced a strategic partnership with Managed Defense and Response (MDR) leader, Legato Security, that sets a new bar in the Cyber Security managed services market, through Legato's new MDR+ offering. This strategic partnership amalgamates the strengths of two powerhouses: Hubble's revolutionary Technology Asset Visibility and Cybersecurity Posture Management Platform, Aurora™, and Legato's top-tier Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

The partnership closes a crucial gap in the MSSP/MDR market, increasing the performance of your security operations by enriching security events with meaningful, actionable asset-related data, and providing your operators the information they need to triage risks more efficiently and with fewer errors.

"Throughout my career, whether as a CTO at the largest security services business in the world or as a CISO, I've always seen managed services falling short due to the lack of understanding that MSSP operators have into their customers' systems," said Tom Parker, Hubble Founder and CEO. "Today, that ends through the announcement of our relationship with Legato, who I couldn't be more thrilled to be partnering with on this important step in better aligning the needs of customers to a market that is in much need of disruption", continued Parker.

Why MDR+

The MDR+ solution fills a crucial gap in the MSSP/MDR market by integrating asset intelligence. Traditional managed security service providers often fail to provide information about the impacted asset in their tickets and alerts, mainly concentrating on technical elements such as the IDS signature triggered. This results in sporadic delivery of relevant information to customers, obstructing effective, risk-based remediation. The inclusion of asset intelligence in the MDR+ solution greatly improves the relay of pertinent information, allowing for more strategic responses.

"Legato Security's commitment to excellence in Managed Detection and Response services finds a perfect match in Hubble's pioneering technology," said Tom Boyden, CEO of Legato Security. "With MDR+, our clients will gain unprecedented insight and control over their cybersecurity, empowering them to keep pace with the evolving threat landscape." 

MDR+ utilizes Hubble's Aurora™ platform to provide continually updated visibility into your entire technology environment, including a wide range of asset classes. It ensures that every asset, regardless of its type, is inventoried, accounted for, and monitored.

With Legato's 24/7 Security Operations Center, MDR+ offers real-time detection and response to threats, providing necessary context for alerts to facilitate timely remediation.

MDR+ empowers managed service providers to deliver actionable information to their customers consistently, aiding effective risk-based remediation. Additionally, the open architecture of MDR+ guarantees scalability and adaptability to the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

About Hubble Technology
Hubble Technology is a frontrunner in technology asset visibility and cyber posture management. Through its Asset Intelligence Platform, Hubble provides a flexible, customizable platform designed to offer businesses a trusted, accurate, and comprehensive understanding of their asset universe. 

About Legato Security
Legato Security is a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) dedicated to protecting organizations from cyber threats. With a vendor-agnostic approach, a team of security experts, and innovative solutions like MDR+, Legato Security empowers businesses to stay ahead of cyber adversaries and safeguard their critical assets.

