Hubble Connected Celebrates Ten Years with Its Groundbreaking "HubbleClub" Platform, Keeping Over 11 Million Babies Safe and Connected to Their Parents

Celebrating 10 years of Smart Nursery at the Consumer Electronics Show 2023; Next-Generation "Connected Nursery" products for All Ages and Growth Phases, Including Smart Video Monitoring, Movement/Sleep Monitoring and More

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Connected, the world leader in emotional tech and creators of the "connected nursery," is celebrating ten years of securely connecting, nurturing, and protecting families since the debut of its groundbreaking HubbleClub platform. At CES, the company is demonstrating its continued leadership in the category, debuting its award-winning Guardian Wearable Baby Movement Monitors, and showcasing the awar-winning Nursery Pal Dual Vision video monitor, and Eclipse Smart Soother Wi-fi Audio monitor family at PEPCOM. Hubble Connected is the world's only manufacturer with smart nursery products in every category controlled by a single platform – the HubbleClub app. With its broad range of hardware products, along with the all-encompassing HubbleClub app, the company provides parents with a safe and secure platform to stay connected with their children anytime, from anywhere.

Hubble Connected celebrates 10 years of offering parents a safe and secure platform to monitor, nurture and connect with their young children, helping bring them the peace of mind they deserve.

All Hubble Connected products work seamlessly with the free, easy-to-use HubbleClub app (available on iOS and Android) that provides parents full control from their smartphone. The pioneering app provides tools to help parents care, entertain, educate, and stay connected to their child, as well as a secure place to track their babies' developmental progress, manage schedules and access a large library of resources.

Hubble Connected's nursery ecosystem includes products designed to support the parenting journey and grow with families and are in multiple categories. They include Prenatal (Roo), Movement Monitors (Guardian family and Dream+), Video Monitors (Nursery Pal Dual Vision and more), Smart Sound Machine (Eclipse family) and Healthy Nursery (Grow+ Scale).

At PEPCOM, Hubble Connected showcased its new Guardian Wearable Baby Movement Monitor family, including the Guardian+ ($149), Guardian Pro ($299), and the Guardian Cam ($199). Hubble Connected will also put the spotlight on its Nursery Pal Dual Vision, which launched in Fall of 2022 and is the only unit on the market featuring both a wide-angle and regular view camera on one unit. Rounding out the presentation is the Eclipse family of "smart soothers," designed to promote healthy sleep routines for toddlers Notably, the Guardian Wearable Baby Movement Monitors and Eclipse Smart Soother/Wi-fi Audio Monitors were recently honored with the prestigious Mom's Choice Award® Gold Seal as "Best in Family-Friendly Products."

Hubble Connected Founder & Chairman (and father of three), Dino Lalvani, noted: "Ten years ago we put Hubble Connected on the map with our first-of-its-kind HubbleClub app, which soon led us to launch our first hardware products using the most innovative smart technologies. As we look to the future, we're exploring the use of thermographic technology and more use of AI. Today, just as at our founding, our mission is to make the smart 'connected nursery' part of everyday life for parents around the world. Everything we do is about giving families the best possible, most sensible solutions for protecting, monitoring, and raising their children all the way from infancy though adolescence, or as we like to say: 'from womb to school.'"

All Hubble Connected products are available now at Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Best Buy, Hubbleconnected.com, amazon.com, additional specialty baby stores and more retailers across the country, including Walmart and Walmart.com.

About Hubble Connected

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aims to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies' safe and connected via its range of smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. For more information, please visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram

