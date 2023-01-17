Hubble Connected Focuses on the Importance of Quality Sleep With Award-Winning Smart Baby Movement Monitors

- Hubble Connected Showcased Its Next-Generation Guardian Family and Dream+ Smart Baby Movement Monitors at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show -

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES, Hubble Connected, the world leader in emotional tech and creators of the "connected nursery," demonstrated its leadership in the "smart baby movement monitor" category by showcasing its impressive range of movement monitors. The products focus on helping parents establish healthy, long-lasting sleep routines, as well as providing a way for them to monitor their baby safely and securely from anywhere.

Hubble Connected Guardian Pro Wearable Baby Movement Monitor

These baby movement monitors provide parents with valuable insights for understanding their baby's sleeping patterns. Parents have access to data about their baby's breathing, heart rate, as well as room temperature and body temperature change, even how much they move around – all factors which can significantly help with sleep quality.

Scientific studies have shown that good sleep routines have positive effects on a baby's development all the way through adolescence and adulthood. By helping parents better understand their child's sleep patterns, Hubble Connected's range of movement monitors provide greater peace of mind and less worry for parents. Once a baby turns four months old, the smart monitors can assist with sleep training and create optimum sleep schedules, eliminating the need to purchase additional equipment, while utilizing the same interface and HubbleClub app that parents are already familiar with.

Introducing Hubble Connected's State of the Art Smart Movement Monitors

Hubble Connected debuted its award-winning Guardian Family of wearable Baby Movement Monitors at CES, along with its non-wearable Dream+ Movement Monitor. The Guardian+ ($149) comes with a soft wearable strap that wraps around the baby's ankle and tracks sleep quality indicators such as heart rate, oxygen levels and body temperature change. The base unit serves as a charging station, audio monitor and smart soother. It features a nightlight and streams hundreds of sleep-sounds and offers bedtime and rise-to-wake routines. The Guardian Cam ($199) adds a high-definition smart camera with an additional nightlight, and the Guardian Pro ($299) is the first package in the category to include a movement monitor, smart HD camera and 5" touchscreen parent unit.

The Guardian family is available at leading national retailers, including Walmart and buybuy Baby, on HubbleConnected.com and expanding to additional outlets soon.

The Hubble Dream+ Movement Monitor

The Dream+ Movement Monitor ($299) is a unique non-wearable sleep monitoring mat system that gives parents insights into baby's breathing and heart rate. When paired with the HubbleClub app, parents can access the baby's daily sleep patterns and support healthy sleep habits. The Dream+ camera unit features a nightlight, preloaded lullabies, soothing sounds, and bedtime stories, as well as a room temperature sensor and full HD live streaming via the HubbleClub app. Dream+ is available at Amazon, Babylist, buybuy Baby, HubbleConnected.com and expanding to additional outlets soon.

The HubbleClub App: New Parenting Possibilities in the Palm of Your Hand

The company's smart baby movement monitors all work seamlessly with the free HubbleClub app (available on iOS and Android), offering a host of opportunities for parents to care for, entertain, educate, and stay connected to their child from their smartphone. Through the app, parents can access additional information such as baby's sleep routines, growth, development, nutrition, and overall well-being.

Hubble Connected Founder & Chairman (and father of three), Dino Lalvani, noted: "One of the most exciting trends in infant care today is the new generation of smart baby movement monitors. With Hubble Connected's range of products parents can find the best way to establish healthy, long-lasting sleep routines specific for their babies – that best suit their parenting style."

About Hubble Connected

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aims to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies' safe and connected via its range of smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. Visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram.

For Hi-Resolutions Images

For Samples or Information: Sara Trujillo, [email protected], 917-295-5491

SOURCE Hubble Connected