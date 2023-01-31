Hubble Connected "Smart Nursery" Products Win Prestigious 2023 Parents' Picks Awards as "Best Health and Safety Products"

Award-Winners Include the Eclipse Smart Soother/ Wi-Fi Audio Monitor, Guardian+ Wearable Baby Movement Monitor, and the Innovative Nursery Pal Dual Vision Monitor

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hubble Connected, leaders in emotional tech and creators of the "connected nursery," are proud to announce that its Guardian+ Wearable Baby Movement Monitor, Eclipse Smart Soother/Wi-fi Audio Monitor, and its breakthrough Nursery Pal Dual Vision smart monitor, have won the prestigious Parent's Picks Awards in the coveted "Best Health and Safety Products" category for 2023.

The Eclipse, Guardian+ and Nursery Pal Dual Vision products work seamlessly with the free, easy-to-use HubbleClub app (available on iOS and Android) that provides parents full control of all Hubble products from their smartphone, scheduling, and tracking functionalities and a library of resources.

The Parents' Picks Awards draws on 45 years of experience testing and evaluating products, considering 50 criteria during each year's approval process. Recognition by the Parents' Picks Awards signifies that a product has been rigorously evaluated against stringent criteria and stands out among hundreds of similar products from around the world.

Hubble Connected Guardian and Eclipse: All in the Family

The Guardian Family of Wearable Baby Movement Monitors includes the Guardian+ ($149), Guardian Cam ($199), and Guardian Pro ($299). All three include a soft wearable strap with a sensor and a Base Station. The sensor helps parents track sleep quality indicators such as heart rate, oxygen levels, and the child's sleep status. The Base Station doubles as a nightlight and soother/sound machine that streams hundreds of sleep sounds to create bedtime and rise-to-wake routines and serves as a charging station for the sensor. The Guardian Cam adds a high-definition smart camera with an additional nightlight, and the Guardian Pro is the first package in the category to include a movement monitor, smart HD camera, and five" touchscreen parent unit.

The Eclipse family of "smart soothers" includes the Eclipse ($59) and Eclipse+ ($79). Equipped with a multi-color night light, preloaded lullabies, plus hundreds of expert-curated soothing sounds and bedtime stories, the products help create healthy sleep routines. The versatile Eclipse+ comes with a wireless charging base. The unique ConnectChat™ feature enables two-way conversation between a child and parent/ caregiver, allowing messages to be sent between the Eclipse unit at the HubbleClub app.

Nursery Pal Dual Vision: 2 Options; 1 Camera

The Nursery Pal Dual Vision ($229) is the only unit on the market featuring both a wide-angle and regular view camera. It comes with a 5-inch screen parent unit and a patent-pending dual-lens camera which parents can view and access via the HubbleClub app on their smartphones. The camera simultaneously provides close-up and wide-angle viewing, along with AI Motion Tracking. Most importantly, as the child grows, the ConnectChat™ feature allows for easy two-way communication between parent and child. The multi-purpose camera also allows parents to soothe their little ones to sleep through the enhanced, music-grade speaker with a collection of nature sounds, lullabies, and audiobooks.

Hubble Connected's award-winning products are all available at buybuy Baby, Babylist, Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Hubbleconnected.com, and selected specialty baby stores.

About Parents' Picks Awards

With over 45 years of experience in the industry, Parents' Picks is a leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved products. In order to be a Parents' Picks Award Winner, products go through a rigorous approval process with over 50 criteria, ease of use, innovativeness, quality, durability, and creative thinking. https://www.parentspicksawards.com/

About Hubble Connected

With a mission to empower parents to raise healthy and happy babies, Hubble Connected offers a full range of smart connected nursery products that aim to keep families connected and ensure child safety from birth to adolescence. Hubble Connected's award-winning products have kept over 11 million babies' safe and connected via its range of smart baby monitors and have generated over $1 billion in sales. For more information, please visit www.hubbleconnected.com and follow Hubble Connected on Instagram

Press Contact for Samples or More Information: Sara Trujillo, 917-295-5491, [email protected]

SOURCE Hubble Connected