Huber Engineered Woods Patent Infringement Lawsuit Settled

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty building products manufacturer Huber Engineered Woods LLC ("HEW") has achieved a negotiated settlement with Martco L.L.C. d/b/a RoyOMartin and Corrigan OSB, L.L.C. in the patent infringement lawsuit filed by HEW in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas (Huber Engineered Woods LLC v. Martco L.L.C. and Corrigan OSB, L.L.C., Civil Action No. 2:18-cv-530).

The lawsuit, filed in December 2018 by the Charlotte-headquartered manufacturer, alleged that the RoyOMartin® Eclipse™ Weather Resistant Barrier products infringed HEW's patents for its ZIP System® sheathing and tape products. As part of the settlement, RoyOMartin has agreed to suspend sales of its Eclipse™ Weather Resistant Barrier products. The lawsuit will be dismissed as a result of the settlement.

"Our company has a long-standing history of providing innovative products, premium solutions and quality support to our customers and will continue to invest in upholding those standards," said HEW President Brian Carlson.

Designed to solve common construction issues and simplify specification for managing multiple control layers with one easy-to-install system, the ZIP System® sheathing and tape have been widely adopted as a replacement for traditional sheathing and housewrap. The revolutionary system streamlines weatherization with an integrated air- and water-resistive barrier. Completed with taped panel seams using advanced, acrylic-based ZIP System™ tape, the system helps achieve quick rough dry-in while providing a continuous air barrier to protect against unwanted air leakage.

"We are pleased to resolve the issue with RoyOMartin, and we will continue to defend and protect our brands and intellectual property portfolio as evidenced by our previously announced patent infringement lawsuit against Louisiana-Pacific Corporation," added Carlson.

About Huber Engineered Woods

Huber Engineered Woods LLC continually strives to create innovative products that suit customers' needs. Specialty products AdvanTech® flooring and sheathing, AdvanTech™ subfloor adhesive, ZIP System® wall and ZIP System® roof products, ZIP System™ tape and ZIP System™ stretch tape each deliver outstanding performance, easy installation and exceptional strength in single-family, multifamily and light commercial projects. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Huber Engineered Woods has manufacturing operations in Maine, Georgia, Virginia, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as research and development facilities in Georgia. Huber Engineered Woods also serves industrial markets with products for door manufacturers and the transportation industry.

For more information, visit HuberWood.com.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Edison, New Jersey (U.S.), operates a portfolio of companies with a focus on its core engineered materials businesses. Founded in 1883, today Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies in the United States. The diversified, multinational company creates products that are used in a broad range of consumer and industrial applications, personal care, food, beverage, pharmaceuticals and building materials.

For more information, visit Huber.com.

